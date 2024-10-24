Liverpool scouted Sevilla star during 5-1 loss at Barcelona

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Loic Bade received multiple offers during the summer transfer window but chose to remain with Sevilla.



Although he has since signed a new contract, he is anticipated to be in high demand in 2025.



Liverpool has shown interest in Bade in recent months, with scouts reportedly attending Sevilla's recent match against Barcelona, where they suffered a 5-1 loss.





Despite the heavy defeat, Bade stood out as a key player for Sevilla, delivering a commendable performance and providing an assist for their lone goal.



Initially, Sevilla set Bade's price at €20 million during the summer, but it is likely that any interested clubs will need to offer more in 2025. Sevilla is open to selling him, presenting Liverpool with a potential opportunity if they wish to pursue the player.