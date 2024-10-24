You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997780

Liverpool scouted Sevilla star during 5-1 loss at Barcelona

Loic Bade received multiple offers during the summer transfer window but chose to remain with Sevilla.

Although he has since signed a new contract, he is anticipated to be in high demand in 2025.

Liverpool has shown interest in Bade in recent months, with scouts reportedly attending Sevilla's recent match against Barcelona, where they suffered a 5-1 loss.


