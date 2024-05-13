Liverpool set to trigger release clause of Ghana star Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liverpool, a prominent force in English football, is actively pursuing a deal to secure the talents of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United by reportedly triggering an £85 million release clause.



Renowned journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara has revealed that negotiations between the two clubs are progressing rapidly, with Liverpool eager to finalize the agreement and reach a consensus on personal terms with the player.



The Merseyside team views the 23-year-old as a crucial addition to their squad, especially with the imminent arrival of Dutch coach Arne Slot, who holds the former Ajax player in high esteem.



As Liverpool's intentions are clear, the upcoming days will be crucial in determining the outcome of the deal.



Despite Liverpool's interest, other top European clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown initial interest in securing Kudus's services.



The midfielder, who has excelled for West Ham since joining from Ajax last summer, has scored an impressive 13 goals in all competitions, including seven in the Premier League, and provided six assists in 32 appearances.