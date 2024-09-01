Liverpool thrash Manchester United 3-0, piling pressure on Ten Hag

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: /www.theguardian.com

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, leaving United with a troubling minus-3 goal difference heading into the international break.



Luis Díaz scored twice, and Mohamed Salah added a third, sealing a dominant win for Liverpool, who remain unbeaten in the league.



United, despite some flashes of resistance, were outclassed, adding pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.



With more losses than wins this season, United will need to regroup quickly before their next match against Southampton.