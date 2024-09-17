You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982669

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Liverpool win at AC Milan in Champions League opener

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ibrahima Konate scored his fourth goal for Liverpool and first since April 2022 Ibrahima Konate scored his fourth goal for Liverpool and first since April 2022

Liverpool secured a confident win against AC Milan in their Champions League comeback, effectively recovering from the unexpected loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The match began with a surprise as AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scored within three minutes, delivering a powerful shot across the goal. However, Liverpool, under Arne Slot's management, showcased a commanding display.

After Mohamed Salah struck the crossbar, defender Ibrahima Konate equalized with a well-placed header in the 23rd minute, converting a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment