Source: BBC

Livingstone to captain England with Buttler ruled out

Liam Livingstone (left) has played 30 one-day internationals for England

Liam Livingstone, a versatile player, will assume the role of captain for England during their white-ball tour of the West Indies, following a setback in Jos Buttler's recovery from a calf injury.

Buttler, aged 34, has been sidelined since the T20 World Cup in June and will be unavailable for the three one-day internationals in the Caribbean.

However, he remains part of the squad as captain for the subsequent five-match T20 series.

In addition, uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been included in the ODI squad, while Livingstone, 31, will lead England for the first time in the ODI series in Buttler's absence.

