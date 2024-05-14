Local players must have a slot in Black Stars call ups – Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maxwell Konadu, the coach of Nsoatreman FC, strongly believes that local players should be allowed to represent the Black Stars to rejuvenate local football.



Despite their impressive performances in the local league, these players have often been overlooked when it comes to national team call-ups.



Drawing from his experience as a former assistant coach of the Black Stars, Konadu emphasizes the importance of including local players in the national team to strengthen the Ghana Premier League.



In an interview with Onua FM, he expressed his opinion that the Ghana Football Association should allocate slots specifically for local players in the senior national team, the Black Stars, as this would greatly enhance the overall performance of the league.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.



The team will face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home match against CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.