"Looking forward to contribute to the team's success"- Doris Boaduwaa after Hapoel Jerusalem move

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Doris Boaduwaa, the Black Queens forward, is filled with anticipation as she has officially signed a contract to join Hapoel Jerusalem, an Israeli team.



Previously playing for Spartak Subotica in Serbia, Boaduwaa has committed to a two-year agreement with her new club.



She is set to arrive in Israel this week to commence preparations for the upcoming season.



Expressing her enthusiasm, Boaduwaa stated, "I am thrilled to be a part of Hapoel and embark on a new journey in my career, aiming to secure the championship title. I can't wait to meet all of you on the field!"