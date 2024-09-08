Lookman, Osimhen help Nigeria get revenge over Benin

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman showcased his impressive form by scoring twice in a 3-0 victory against Benin during their first match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday.



Victor Osimhen contributed the third goal in the Group D clash held in Uyo, securing a solid win for the Super Eagles amid ongoing speculation about their next coach.



In other matches, Cameroon’s captain Vincent Aboubakar netted the sole goal to lead his team past Namibia, while Mauritania clinched a late 1-0 win over Botswana in Nouakchott.