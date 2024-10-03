You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1988846

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Lookman shines as dominant Atalanta beat Shakhtar

Ademola Lookman was a standout performer as Atalanta secured a decisive Champions League victory against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

With this win, the Italian side has accumulated four points from their two Champions League matches this season, having started their campaign with a scoreless draw against Arsenal.

The outcome of the match seemed assured from the 21st minute when Lookman, a former player for Charlton and Everton, delivered a curling cross from the left that was deftly finished by Albania captain Berat Djimsiti.

