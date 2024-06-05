You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946546

Source: GNA

Loughborough University explores sporting prospects in Ghana

Representativies of Loughborough University and the Sports Ministry Representativies of Loughborough University and the Sports Ministry

Loughborough University, a leading UK university for sports, is seeking to expand its presence in Ghana through sports education and research collaboration.

A delegation led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nick Jennings met with the Minister of Youth and Sport and heads of sports federations to discuss collaborative opportunities.

The university aims to develop Ghana's sporting ecosystem, improve health and well-being, and explore partnerships in areas like food and nutrition, climate change, and health.

Loughborough University is also working on projects to promote sustainable energy and improve hospital ventilation in Ghana.

