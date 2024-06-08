Ludogorets have promised to let me leave this summer - Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has disclosed that Ludogorets Razgrad, his team, has assured him of his departure this summer.



The 26-year-old revealed that the club's promise was contingent upon his assistance in securing another league title.



Ludogorets emerged victorious in both the league and the Bulgarian Cup this season.



Tekpetey has played a crucial role for the Bulgarian giants, featuring in 30 league matches, scoring 10 goals, and providing six assists.



Expressing his thoughts on his future, Tekpetey stated that he had a conversation with the club, during which they assured him of his departure if he helped them secure another league triumph.



He remains hopeful that they will honour their commitment.