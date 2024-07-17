Luis de la Fuente: The man who waited his turn

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Spain's victory in the 2024 European Championship showcased their dominance in modern football, with a perfect blend of tactical prowess, individual talent, and unwavering commitment to their unique style of play.



From young prodigies to seasoned veterans, La Roja's journey to glory was a testament to their exceptional skill and dedication to the game.



Fabian Ruiz's stellar performance at Napoli was just one example of the team's collective brilliance on the field.