Lumor Agbenyenu helps SV Ried to beat Sturm Graz 1-0 in Austria

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Ghanaian Lumor Agbenyenu, who plays internationally, made an appearance for SV Ried on Friday as they secured a 1-0 victory against Sturm Graz in the Austrian Erste Liga.



The ex-Black Stars left-back was included in the team's matchday squad but did not start the game.



During the second half, when SV Ried needed to defend their lead, Lumor Agbenyenu came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, replacing Ivorian Wilfried Kwassa Eza.



In the final 10 minutes of the match, the full-back put in a strong performance to help his team maintain their lead and secure all three points at the end of the game.



In the 28th round of the Austria 2. Liga campaign, SV Ried emerged victorious thanks to a goal from Mark Grosse.



At 27 years old, Lumor Agbenyenu has participated in 10 league matches for Ried this season.



This win keeps SV Ried in second place on the league table as the season nears its conclusion.