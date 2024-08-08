Lyles sets up shot at Olympic sprint double in 200m

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: BBC

Noah Lyles aims to replicate Usain Bolt’s Olympic sprint double after winning the 100m gold in Paris and advancing to the 200m final.



He faces tough competition from Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and American Kenneth Bednarek.



In other events, Great Britain’s Amber Anning and Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke reached the women’s 400m final, while Norway’s Karsten Warholm and American Grant Holloway moved forward in the men’s 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles, respectively.



The 200m final is set for Thursday, and Lyles hopes to cement his status as the top sprinter of his era.