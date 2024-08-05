Lyles wins sensational 100m gold by 0.005 seconds

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: BBC

US sprint star Noah Lyles clinched the Olympic 100m title at the Paris 2024, narrowly beating Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second in a dramatic photo finish.



Lyles surged in the second half to match Thompson's 9.79 seconds, setting a personal best.



Former world champion Fred Kerley of the USA took bronze with 9.81 seconds.



The race, marked by intense competition, saw reigning champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs and rising star Oblique Seville finish out of the medals.



Lyles, a three-time world champion in the 200m, celebrated his victory exuberantly and aims for further success in the 200m and relay events, targeting a historic four golds at these Games.