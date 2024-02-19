MTN FA Cup: Dreams FC, Karela FC, and Skyy FC among teams advancing to quarterfinals

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC, the defending champions, have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the MTN FA Cup following a resounding 4-1 victory over Koforidua Semper Fi at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.



Karela FC and Nsoatreman FC, who eliminated Asante Kotoko SC and Berekum Chelsea in their Round of 16 games, respectively, have also advanced to the final eight of the competition.



Skyy FC secured a second successive quarterfinals appearance after a 4-3 victory over Elmina Sharks FC at the Nduom Stadium on Sunday, following a 1-1 draw at full-time.



Bechem United FC, the 2016 FA Cup winners, managed to survive a near exit by drawing 1-1 at full-time against Division Two side Akwaboso Young Madrid FC, before winning the penalty shootouts 5-3 at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



Legon Cities, Bofoakwa Tano FC, and Soccer Intellectuals have also made it to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.



You can find the results of the FA Cup matches played over the weekend below:



