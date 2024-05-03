MTN FA Cup: Dreams FC beat Soccer Intellectuals 1-0 to book semis spot

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams Football Club emerged victorious over Soccer Intellectuals with a 1-0 scoreline on Thursday afternoon, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the current MTN FA Cup tournament.



The Dawu-based team achieved a significant milestone last season by clinching the MTN FA Cup trophy for the first time. This season, they are performing exceptionally well in the tournament and are on track to defend their title.



Today, Dreams FC welcomed Soccer Intellectuals for the quarterfinal match of the domestic cup competition at the Theatre of Dreams. The team's 1-0 win was sealed by a goal from Abdul Aziz Issah in the first half.





Head coach Karim Zito's squad is optimistic about progressing beyond the semi-final stage and reaching the final.Their ultimate goal is to secure victory in the tournament and earn a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup for the upcoming season.