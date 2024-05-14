You are here: HomeSports2024 05 14Article 1938563

MTN FA Cup: John Eduafo's elated tactical changes worked in victory over Dreams FC

John Eduafo John Eduafo

John Eduafo, the head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, expressed his joy at his team making it to the finals of the current MTN FA Cup.

The team managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC in the semi-finals held at WAFA Park in Sogakope.

In an interview with StarTimes following the match, Coach John Eduafo mentioned that he was pleased with the positive outcome resulting from his tactical adjustments during the game.

He emphasized the importance of the players' character, attitude, and discipline, especially in the latter stages of the game.

Looking ahead, Bofoakwa Tano will face Nsoatreman FC in the final match to compete for the championship title.

