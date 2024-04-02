MTN FA Cup: Losing to Nsoatreman fair reflection of the game - Abukari Damba

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Karela United's head coach, Abukari Damba, expressed his contentment with his team's performance despite their loss to Nsoatreman in the MTN FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.



Nsoatreman secured a 1-0 victory in extra time during the quarterfinals, earning a place in the semifinals thanks to a late goal by Eric Osei Bonsu.



Following the match, Abukari Damba, during an interview, expressed his disappointment with the result but remained hopeful about his team's resilience, emphasizing their ability to bounce back and secure victories in the league.



He praised both teams for their passionate and determined display, considering it a fair representation of the game.



"Both teams played exceptionally well. They exhibited passion and character, and I believe it accurately reflected the game. The performance of my players brings me great joy. Despite conceding a goal, I still commend them."



Karela United will face Heart of Lions on Sunday in match week 24 of the Ghana Premier League.