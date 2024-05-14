MTN FA Cup: We will be ready for the final – Manaf Umar

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Abdul Manaf Umar, the midfielder for Nsoatreman, has expressed his team's determination to prepare thoroughly for the final of the MTN FA Cup.



In the semifinal match against Legon Cities, Manaf played a crucial role in helping his team secure a 2-1 victory at the WAFA Park, earning them a spot in the final.



Nsoatreman scored two goals in a span of three minutes, with Foster Apertorgor and Mohammed Abdul Rahman finding the back of the net in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively.



Despite Kwaku Williams Adjei's consolation goal for Legon Cities at the hour mark, it was not enough to force extra time.



Reflecting on the game, Manaf acknowledged that the victory was hard-fought, but assured that Nsoatreman will be prepared for the final.



He emphasized the importance of hard work and stated that they will continue to put in the effort as they await the final.



Nsoatreman will be facing Bofoakwa Tano in the final next month, as Bofoakwa secured a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC in the other semifinal.