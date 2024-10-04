Madina fans celebrate as Michael Baidoo scores in Elfsborg's Europa League win over AS Roma

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

In Madina, local fans in Ghana came together in significant numbers to witness Michael Baidoo's crucial contribution to IF Elfsborg's 1-0 triumph against AS Roma in the Europa League.



A large screen was installed in his hometown, where supporters rejoiced as Baidoo scored a vital penalty in the 44th minute, clinching an important victory for the Swedish team.



Baidoo's rise from the streets of Madina to the European football scene has become a point of great pride for the community.