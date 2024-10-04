You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989218

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Madina fans celebrate as Michael Baidoo scores in Elfsborg's Europa League win over AS Roma

Madina fans jubilate after a massive strike by Michael Baidoo Madina fans jubilate after a massive strike by Michael Baidoo

In Madina, local fans in Ghana came together in significant numbers to witness Michael Baidoo's crucial contribution to IF Elfsborg's 1-0 triumph against AS Roma in the Europa League.

A large screen was installed in his hometown, where supporters rejoiced as Baidoo scored a vital penalty in the 44th minute, clinching an important victory for the Swedish team.

Baidoo's rise from the streets of Madina to the European football scene has become a point of great pride for the community.

