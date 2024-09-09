You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979183

Source: ESPN

Madrid's Rodrygo 'upset' by Ballon d'Or snub

Rodrygo expressed his disappointment to ESPN regarding his exclusion from the men's Ballon d'Or shortlist this week, despite playing a crucial role in Real Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League victories last season.

His teammates Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos (now retired), Antonio Rüdiger, and Dani Carvajal received nominations, along with new signing Kylian Mbappé, but Rodrygo was not included in the 30-man roster.

