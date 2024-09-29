Maduka Okoye faces tough times on and off the pitch

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: Sports Ration

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is currently experiencing a challenging phase in both his professional and personal life.



The 25-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper, who is playing for Udinese in Serie A, has encountered a series of difficulties on the pitch, having conceded three goals in successive matches. His most recent outing resulted in a 3-2 loss to Inter Milan in a fiercely contested match at the San Siro.



Inter Milan clinched the win with two goals from Lautaro Martinez and another from Davide Frattesi, despite Udinese's determined comeback, which included goals from Christian Kabasele and Lorenzo Lucca. Okoye, recognized for his quick reflexes in goal, was unable to avert the defeat, indicating a tough beginning to the season.