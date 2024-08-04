You are here: HomeSports2024 08 04Article 1966526

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

Magnificent McClenaghan completes gymnastics ’Grand Slam’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rhys McClenaghan‘s becomes the fourth Olympic champion from Northern Ireland in Paris Rhys McClenaghan‘s becomes the fourth Olympic champion from Northern Ireland in Paris

Rhys McClenaghan solidified his status as a gymnastics legend by achieving the 'Grand Slam' with a flawless routine in the Olympic final, securing the gold medal.

The Newtownards native, who is now considered one of Northern Ireland's most accomplished athletes, has consistently aimed for the pinnacle of success in his sport.

During the competition in Paris, he reached the peak by delivering what he described as "the most remarkable pommel horse final in the entire history of gymnastics."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment