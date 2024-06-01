Mahama applauds Black Challenge for AAFCON triumph

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, for successfully defending their title at the Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON) by defeating Morocco 2-1 in the finals held in Cairo, Egypt.



In a message on his official Facebook page, Mahama expressed his admiration, saying, "Congratulations to the National Amputee Football Team on their historic win at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations—AAFCON 2024. Such determination and hard work to defend the championship title in Egypt! Your remarkable victory has brought glory to the team and filled the hearts of Ghanaians with immense pride."



Mahama also voiced concern over the lack of support and recognition for national athletes. "Amid our profound excitement, it is deeply troubling that our national athletes are not receiving the support and recognition they deserve. I am committed to ensuring that all sports, including lesser-known ones like amputee football, receive the support and development they need."



He emphasized the need for change, stating, "Our talented and hardworking athletes deserve more attention and support and should not have to fight for recognition and payment that is rightfully theirs. It is time for a change. I am determined to lead the change."



Mahama concluded by reiterating his congratulations to the Black Challenge and all national athletes who continue to make Ghana proud. "Once again, congratulations to ‘The Black Challenge’ and all our national athletes who continue to make Ghana proud," he stated.