Make sure we deliver justice to our football community – Kurt Okraku urges Disciplinary Committee

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has emphasized the importance of the Disciplinary Committee's commitment to their duties.



In a recent meeting held on Wednesday, April 17, discussions were held regarding the responsibilities of the committee.



Kurt Okraku urged the members of the GFA Disciplinary Committee to uphold justice and fairness within the football community.



He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Executive Council for their hard work and dedication, highlighting the progress that has been made.



Acknowledging the need for continuous improvement, the President encouraged the committee to maintain their support and ensure that justice is served to all members of the football community.



The Ghana FA boss also pledged ongoing support for the judicial bodies, including logistical assistance and capacity-building programs, to facilitate the swift execution of their responsibilities.