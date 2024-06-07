Mali 1-2 Ghana: Five things we learned from a massive win in Bamako

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana Black Stars secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Mali in their 2026 World Cup qualifier.



Jordan Ayew scored the winning goal, while Ernest Nuamah equalized earlier in the match.



Despite Mali taking the lead through Doumbia in the first half, Ghana managed to come out on top.



Following this win, Ghana now sits in second place in Group I.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi played a vital role in the victory, making two crucial saves in the opening 20 minutes to keep Ghana in the game.



However, there seemed to be a lack of synergy in Ghana's midfield.