You are here: HomeSports2024 06 08Article 1948025

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Mali game demanded we play five defenders – Ghana coach Otto Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, explained that he opted for a five-defender formation against Mali due to the specific requirements of the match during their 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars secured a crucial 2-1 victory in Bamako, propelling them to second place in Group I.

Despite Mali being the favourites, Ghana rose to the occasion at the challenging 26th March Stadium.

Addo mentioned that the pace of the Malian team influenced his decision to use a 3-4-3 setup, emphasizing the importance of adapting tactics to suit each opponent.

He hinted at potential changes for future matches, acknowledging the need for flexibility in his approach.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment