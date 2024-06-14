Malian Football Federation terminates Eric Sekou Chelle's contract as national team coach

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Malian Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) has terminated Eric SÃ©kou Chelle's contract as coach of the national team.



The decision was made by mutual agreement, as stated in a press release signed by the FEMAFOOT vice president.



Chelle's departure comes after a string of disappointing results, including a quarterfinal exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and a recent draw against a ten-man Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifications.



The final blow was a 1-2 loss to Ghana at home, prompting calls for his resignation.