Malik Abubakari names Ronaldo and Ronaldinho as role models

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Ghanaian international Malik Abubakari has shared insights about his childhood idols following his transfer to Danish club Lyngby Boldklub. In a recent interview aimed at introducing himself to the fans, the forward revealed that he drew inspiration from the legendary Brazilian players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario.



"I watched numerous players growing up, but there were always one or two



who inspired me, and those were Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, the Brazilian Ronaldo," stated Malik Abubakari. He finalized his transfer to Lyngby Boldklub on Wednesday, August 7.



According to an official announcement from the club, the new striker has signed a three-year contract. "Lyngby Boldklub enhances its attacking options with the acquisition of 24-year-old Ghanaian Malik Abubakari.



The striker has been released from his contract with Malmö FF and will join Lyngby Boldklub on a three-year deal.



Abubakari will be part of Lyngby Boldklub immediately and has committed to a contract that extends until the summer of 2027," the statement from Lyngby Boldklub confirmed.