Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Mallorca extended their La Liga winning streak to three matches with a 2-1 triumph over Real Valladolid.



Despite facing intense pressure in the closing moments at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, they managed to secure the victory during a frantic final ten minutes.



Real Valladolid struck the post early in the match, while Mallorca squandered two significant opportunities around halftime as the game became increasingly competitive.