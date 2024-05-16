Malmo set to battle Bodo/Glimt for in demand Ghanaian winger Edmund Baidoo

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian prodigy, Edmund Baidoo, has caught the attention of numerous European clubs after an exceptional start to the season in the Norwegian league with Sogndal.



The 18-year-old has been in outstanding form in Norway, which has sparked interest from the renowned Bodo/Glimt.



However, the Swedish champions, Malmo FF, have now joined the race to secure the talented teenager's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.



Malmo is prepared to meet Sogndal's asking price as they strengthen their squad for European football in the upcoming season. Baidoo's market value is estimated at approximately 2 million Euros.



Meanwhile, three Belgian clubs, including KRC Genk and Clubbe Brugge, are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation in Norway.



In the current season, the teenager has already scored three goals and provided an assist in seven games.



Baidoo made the move to Sogndal in 2024 from AsanSka FC, a lower-tier Ghanaian side.