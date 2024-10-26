Man City beat Southampton to go top of table

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League summit after Erling Haaland's early goal secured a victory over a faltering Southampton.



Haaland capitalized on a fifth-minute cross from Matheus Nunes, outmuscling Jan Bednarek to score his 11th league goal of the season, putting the visitors in a strong position.



However, Southampton's resilient defense and City's lack of finishing, particularly from Haaland, created tension for the away side as the match approached its conclusion.