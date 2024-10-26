You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998869

Source: BBC

Man City beat Southampton to go top of table

Southampton's Cameron Archer tussles for possession with Manchester City's Ruben Dias Southampton's Cameron Archer tussles for possession with Manchester City's Ruben Dias

Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League summit after Erling Haaland's early goal secured a victory over a faltering Southampton.

Haaland capitalized on a fifth-minute cross from Matheus Nunes, outmuscling Jan Bednarek to score his 11th league goal of the season, putting the visitors in a strong position.

However, Southampton's resilient defense and City's lack of finishing, particularly from Haaland, created tension for the away side as the match approached its conclusion.

