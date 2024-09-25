Man City confirm Rodri has injured knee ligament

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City has announced that Spain midfielder Rodri sustained a knee ligament injury during the match against Arsenal on Sunday.



He was taken off the field in the 21st minute following a twist to his knee during a clash with Arsenal's Thomas Partey at a corner kick.



While there is currently no timeline for his recovery, Pep Guardiola mentioned after Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Watford that Rodri is expected to be out for an extended period.