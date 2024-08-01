You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965497

Source: BBC

Man City fined £2m for delaying kick-offs 22 times

Manchester City have won the past four English titles Manchester City have won the past four English titles

Manchester City has been fined £2.09m for repeatedly delaying the start of matches and second halves, breaching Premier League rules 22 times.

The club accepted the violations, which occurred without a valid reason. The fines include £390,000 for eight delays in the 2022-23 season and £1.7m for 14 delays in the 2023-24 season.

The largest single fine of £200,000 was for a 2 minute 46 second delay during a match against West Ham.

The Premier League emphasized that timely restarts are crucial for maintaining professional standards and broadcast schedules. City has not commented on the fines.

