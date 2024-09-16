Man City hearing: Premier League 115 charges case begins

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The inquiry into Manchester City's 115 allegations of violating Premier League financial regulations is set to commence on Monday.



The club was charged and sent to an independent commission in February 2023 after a four-year investigation.



The accusations suggest that City breached financial rules from 2009 to 2018. City firmly rejects all allegations, asserting that their defense is backed by a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence."