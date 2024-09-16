You are here: HomeSports2024 09 16Article 1981928

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Man City hearing: Premier League 115 charges case begins

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

It is alleged City breached its financial rules between 2009 and 2018 It is alleged City breached its financial rules between 2009 and 2018

The inquiry into Manchester City's 115 allegations of violating Premier League financial regulations is set to commence on Monday.

The club was charged and sent to an independent commission in February 2023 after a four-year investigation.

The accusations suggest that City breached financial rules from 2009 to 2018. City firmly rejects all allegations, asserting that their defense is backed by a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment