Man City players accuse Arsenal of 'dark arts' as Arteta hails 'miracle'

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City striker Bernardo Silva remarked that in their 2-2 Premier League match against Arsenal, only one team truly played football, while Arsenal faced criticism for using "dark arts" at the Etihad Stadium.



In response, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described it as "a miracle" that his team nearly secured a win despite being down to 10 players in the second half.



John Stones' equalizer in the 98th minute thwarted Arsenal's chance for a significant victory over the reigning champions.