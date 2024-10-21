Man City rescue win at Wolves, but show signs that end of era of dominance could be near

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a statement after Manchester City's 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Gabriel Nana Asirifi, a senior sports editor at Ghanawebbers, expressed concern over City's performance.



He noted that despite securing the win with Josko Gvardiol’s equalizer and John Stones’ stoppage-time goal, City looked far from their dominant best.



Asirifi emphasized that City’s inability to create consistent, meaningful



Read full articlechances and defensive frailties could signal the beginning of the end for Pep Guardiola’s era of supremacy.



While Manchester City controlled the game with over 80% possession, their attacking power seemed diminished, managing just 1.6 expected goals compared to Wolves' 0.81, according to the editor.



The lack of energy and cutting edge in the final third reflected a recent pattern of declining offensive efficiency, particularly since star midfielder Rodri's injury.



He further remarked that City's recent performances, including draws against Newcastle and hard-fought wins like the one against Wolves, reveal a side struggling with tactical solutions and over-reliance on aging key players.



Gabriel also highlighted the fact that many of Guardiola’s core players are nearing or have surpassed 30 years of age, creating the need for a significant rebuild.



He warned that City’s squad, despite its vast talent, faces growing challenges from Arsenal and Liverpool, both of whom have looked more energetic and cohesive.



If Manchester City fails to adapt and re-strategize, their dominance in English football could rapidly diminish.