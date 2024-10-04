Man City's De Bruyne asks to miss Belgium matches

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

Belgium's captain, Kevin de Bruyne, has requested a break from the national team as the Manchester City midfielder seeks to regulate his playing time.



The 33-year-old has been absent from City's last four matches due to a thigh injury sustained during the 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League in September.



De Bruyne, who is expected to make a comeback by mid-October, was likely to be excluded from Belgium's Nations League roster for upcoming matches against Italy and France later this month due to his injury.