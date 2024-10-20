You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996208

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Man City secure 2-1 victory over Wolves

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

In a thrilling match at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Wolverhampton Wanderers took an early lead against Manchester City, scoring in the 7th minute.

The home crowd erupted as Wolves capitalized on their opportunity, putting City under pressure right from the start.

Despite the setback, Manchester City regrouped and began to assert their dominance, controlling possession and creating

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment