Source: BBC

Man City striker Miedema has knee surgery

Vivianne Miedema scored 125 goals in 172 appearances for Arsenal before joining Manchester City Vivianne Miedema scored 125 goals in 172 appearances for Arsenal before joining Manchester City

Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has undergone surgery on her left knee. The 28-year-old Dutch player has been absent from the field since the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 9.

The club has not disclosed the severity of her injury or the expected duration of her recovery.

Manchester City expressed their support, wishing Miedema a swift and complete recovery. Since her transfer from Arsenal in July, Miedema has netted two goals in five appearances across all competitions.

