Man United coach feels his side did not deserve their late 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Erik ten Hag expressed that Manchester United were clearly the superior team despite their late 2-1 loss to West Ham United, which was decided by Jarrod Bowen's penalty in stoppage time.



The Red Devils had a strong performance, controlling 57 percent of possession and registering 18 shots on goal, outpacing the Hammers in both passes and touches.







Read full article/> The penalty awarded to West Ham followed a VAR review of a collision between Matthijs de Ligt and Danny Ings.



Ten Hag remarked on the unpredictability of football, stating, "Today it’s very obvious and clear. We were far better than the opponent, but we failed to score, and the referee made a poor decision both on and off the field."