You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999442

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Man United coach feels his side did not deserve their late 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Erik ten Hag Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag expressed that Manchester United were clearly the superior team despite their late 2-1 loss to West Ham United, which was decided by Jarrod Bowen's penalty in stoppage time.

The Red Devils had a strong performance, controlling 57 percent of possession and registering 18 shots on goal, outpacing the Hammers in both passes and touches.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment