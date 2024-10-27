You are here: HomeSports2024 10 27Article 1998986

Man United ‘open talks’ with former Barcelona boss

Xavi Hernandez Xavi Hernandez

Manchester United is actively considering Xavi Hernandez as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The club faces a significant decision regarding the future of their Dutch manager before the upcoming international break in November.

Ten Hag's inconsistent performance this season has heightened scrutiny on his role, leading the Premier League club to contemplate his dismissal.


