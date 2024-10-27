Man United ‘open talks’ with former Barcelona boss

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Manchester United is actively considering Xavi Hernandez as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.



The club faces a significant decision regarding the future of their Dutch manager before the upcoming international break in November.



Ten Hag's inconsistent performance this season has heightened scrutiny on his role, leading the Premier League club to contemplate his dismissal.





According to the Daily Mail, Xavi is among four candidates being considered for the position, with the 44-year-old reportedly the top choice for the club's leadership.



United plans to make a definitive decision on Ten Hag after the next domestic break, having already initiated discussions with Xavi.



Although the former Barcelona coach is currently unattached and could join United without complications, recent reports suggest he may not be interested at this time.



Nonetheless, this does not seem to discourage United, especially as Xavi appears to favor a club position over a national team role after a six-month hiatus from coaching.