Man Utd battling to improve fortunes, says Evans

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Sunday's goalless draw against a strong Aston Villa left the Red Devils entering the international break without a victory in their last five matches across all competitions.



This season, United has managed to secure only three wins and has accumulated eight points from their first seven league games, marking the club's lowest point total at this stage since the 1989/90 season.



Despite the team's difficulties, Ten Hag remains confident in his support from the club's leadership, who are scheduled to convene for a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.