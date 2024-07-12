Man Utd close to £33.7m deal for striker Zirkzee

Sports News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United are nearing a £33.7m deal to sign Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.



The club will pay a slight premium on his £33.67m release clause for an extended payment period, complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules.



The transfer comes after Anthony Martial left at the end of last season, and with Marcus Rashford's dip in form and Rasmus Hojlund shouldering the striking burden.



Zirkzee scored 12 goals in 37 appearances last season for Bologna. He was part of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad but only made two substitute appearances.