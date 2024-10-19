You are here: HomeSports2024 10 19Article 1995920

Source: BBC

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag with win over Brentford

Manchester United rallied to achieve an important win against Brentford at Old Trafford, alleviating some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

After falling behind at halftime due to a contentious injury-time header from Ethan Pinnock, which occurred while Matthijs de Ligt was receiving treatment for a head injury, United responded strongly.

Early in the second half, Alejandro Garnacho broke the team's 316-minute Premier League goal drought with a superb first-time finish from a Marcus Rashford cross.

