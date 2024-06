Sports News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: BBC

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, revealed that his summer break was unexpectedly cut short when the club approached him during his holiday in Ibiza to express their desire for him to remain in charge.



Despite doubts about his future, the club has opted to retain the Dutchman following their FA Cup triumph.



Last season, United finished in eighth place, marking their lowest position in the Premier League era.