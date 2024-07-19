Man Utd sign Yoro from Lille in £52m deal

Sports News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United have signed French defender Leny Yoro from Lille until 2029 in a deal worth 62m euros (£52.18m), with 8m euros (£6.73m) in add-ons.



The 18-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option for an additional 12 months.



Yoro, who made his Lille debut at the age of 16, had been linked with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain, while Liverpool were also interested in him.



He played 32 times in the league last season and scored two goals as he helped Lille finish fourth and and was named in the Ligue 1 team of the season.