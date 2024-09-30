You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987652

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Man Utd to stick with under-pressure Ten Hag

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Erik ten Hag defends his role at Manchester United after losing 3-0 at home to Tottenham Erik ten Hag defends his role at Manchester United after losing 3-0 at home to Tottenham

Manchester United will continue to support manager Erik ten Hag for the upcoming matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week, despite suffering a disappointing defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ten Hag has faced a challenging beginning to the season, placing United in 12th position in the Premier League.

Following the 3-0 loss to Spurs, Ten Hag expressed that he is "not considering" the possibility of losing his position, emphasizing that he and the club's owners share a mutual understanding.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment