Man Utd to stick with under-pressure Ten Hag

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United will continue to support manager Erik ten Hag for the upcoming matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week, despite suffering a disappointing defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.



Ten Hag has faced a challenging beginning to the season, placing United in 12th position in the Premier League.



Following the 3-0 loss to Spurs, Ten Hag expressed that he is "not considering" the possibility of losing his position, emphasizing that he and the club's owners share a mutual understanding.