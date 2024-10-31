You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000519

Source: BBC

Man Utd to visit Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup on six occasions - most recently in 2023

Manchester United is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Southampton, who are currently struggling in the Premier League.

In a London derby, Arsenal will welcome Crystal Palace, while Newcastle United will host Brentford.

These quarter-final matches are scheduled for the week of December 16.

Notably, this marks the first occasion in 14 years that no EFL clubs have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

