Man Utd to visit Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.



Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Southampton, who are currently struggling in the Premier League.



In a London derby, Arsenal will welcome Crystal Palace, while Newcastle United will host Brentford.



These quarter-final matches are scheduled for the week of December 16.



Notably, this marks the first occasion in 14 years that no EFL clubs have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup.